Bernie Sanders to Hold Rally Friday Night in Mesquite

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will make a visit to North Texas to hold a rally Friday night in Mesquite.

The rally will be held at the Mesquite Arena; Doors for the Vermont senator’s event open at 6 p.m.

Among the first in line Friday was Lance Lozano. The Dallas resident told NBC 5, he is currently undecided on who to vote for but wants to hear personally from as many different candidates as he can.

“I figure if I listen to Bernie, maybe he’ll appeal to me. Maybe not. I won’t know until I get to actually hear him in person,” Lozano. “I'm excited to see the guy. I’ve never seen him in person before. He’ll be the first Democratic candidate that I see this year. Hopefully, I’ll see a couple more, then hopefully make up my mind before the primaries on March 3.”

Others, like Jeremy Dexter, consider themselves long-term supporters of Sanders. Dexter also attended Sanders’ rally in Fort Worth last year.

“There’s an energy there, you know – meeting people. It’s kind of emotional man, you know – people standing up to the government. Wanting a better life,” Dexter said. “You know 100% what you’re getting from that guy. That’s not something you get from a lot of politicians.”

Emily and Jacob Heifner drove from Texarkana to attend the rally Friday night. Jacob said for him, one of the biggest issues he wanted to see tackled is student loan debt.

“I’m very passionate about politics. I’m very passionate about my support for Bernie Sanders, especially here in Texas where you don’t find many people like that – so just want to come out here and see him for once,” Heifner said.

According to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas. He now leads the race for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination in Texas.

Arena officials said they expect about 5,000 people to attend the rally. Sanders is expected to speak at about 8 p.m.