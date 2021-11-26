Debt Ceiling

As New Debt Limit Showdown Looms, Lawmakers Consider Long-Term Solutions

Abolishing the debt ceiling and minting a $1 trillion coin are among the solutions being proposed

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Congress prepares for yet another showdown over the debt ceiling, long-term solutions for addressing what has become an increasingly partisan issue are re-emerging.

The U.S. narrowly avoided default in October after Republicans refused to vote for a debt limit increase. Democrats instead passed a short-term extension, setting up another fight for early December. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a recent letter to Congress that she has a “high degree of confidence” that the Treasury will be able to finance the government through Dec. 15. But she warned that “there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources” beyond that mid-December date.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The debt ceiling limits how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Since the end of World War II, Congress has passed nearly 100 debt limit modifications in what was once a routine bipartisan process that lawmakers turned into a political cudgel in recent years.

With another fast-approaching default threat, there may not be enough time to pass a long-term solution, but lawmakers are highlighting ideas for the future.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Taiwan 5 hours ago

US Lawmakers Meet With Taiwan President in Surprise Visit

DallasNews.com 9 hours ago

Texas Rep. Crockett Seeking Dallas US House Seat With Johnson's Endorsement

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Young people are much more likely to prioritize issues like climate change over the national debt than older generations when hitting the voting booth, research shows. NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky explores the reasons for this generational divide.

This article tagged under:

Debt Ceiling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us