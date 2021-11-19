Arizona

Arizona Man Convicted of Threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The sentencing is set for January

Getty Images

An Arizona man who left a message telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “I’m coming to kill you," was convicted Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

Steven Arthur Martis, 77, of Bullhead City, was convicted on one count of communicating an interstate threat, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Martis left the voicemails with Pelosi's office on Jan. 17. One contained the threat to kill Pelosi, D-Calif., and the other said “you’re dead,” according to a criminal complaint.

About a year earlier, the FBI had interviewed Martis about a different message to another member of Congress and warned him that conduct is against the law, an affidavit filed in the case says.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

national parks 1 hour ago

Senate Confirms First Native American to Lead National Park Service

Joe Biden 6 hours ago

Biden ‘Fit for Duty' After Undergoing Routine Physical, Colonoscopy at Walter Reed

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ArizonaNANCY PELOSI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us