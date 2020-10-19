Allred, Collins, Candidates for District 32, Make Pitch Before Election Day

The race for District 32 between incumbent Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is seeking a second term, and Republican challenger Genevieve Collins, a businesswoman, is a high-profile race in North Texas - and an expensive one too.

The two were on Lone Star Politics together on Sunday morning taking jabs at each other where Collins said Allred played party-line politics and voted with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time while he said his challenger supported President Trump and his "blown pandemic response."

The back and forth seen during the show continued in a debate put on by the American Jewish Conference that evening.

In the debate, Allred brought up a mailer sent out during the campaign.

“You darkened my skin in mailers. That is not who we are here in North Texas,” said Allred in the AJC forum.

Collins didn't respond in the debate. But her campaign manager said of the mailer, “No. Absolutely not.”

Once considered solidly red, the district that stretches across Dallas County, is now considered a swing district. Freshman Democrat Congressman Colin Allred is going after a second term while Republican businesswoman Genevieve Collins is running for public office for the first time. The candidates go head-to-head on everything from healthcare to taxes, COVID-19 response and — in their opinion — the most pressing issue facing constituents.

This is Collins first run for public office.

“I am a businesswoman who has helped grow my family business, from 36 employees to 300 employees. And I believe that we need less government in business, but more business in government,” added Collins.

Collins said that her experience will help-during the pandemic and economic crisis. As for health care, she said pre-existing conditions must be protected and had this to say about a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act.

“I am disappointed by my legislators in Congress. For over 10 years not coming up with a plan, but that the reality is that the Affordable Care Act caused to have insurance be too few competitors,” said Collins.

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races

Allred flipped a longtime Republican district back in 2018. He talked about his first two years in office.

“I am proud that we got a new VA hospital in Garland better serving 180,000 veterans here in our community and creating 5,000 jobs. Passed the U.S, Mexico, Canada trade agreement that really set a new standard to have both business and labor supporting that,” said Allred.

Allred, also talked about health care on Lone Star Politics and what still needs to be done.

“We already were the highest uninsured state in the country, and now it’s gotten worse. We need to expand Medicaid, expand the ACA, and lower costs across the board,” he said.

Both candidates have well-funded campaigns and have ads running. With two weeks left before Election Day, expect the ads to continue.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.