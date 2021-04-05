After Close 2018 Race, Mike Collier Seeking Rematch Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Democrat Michael Collier wants a rematch against incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

After losing a 2018 race to Patrick by five percentage points, Collier told The Dallas Morning News that he’s again running for lieutenant governor, hoping that he’ll mobilize enough voters to give Democrats its first statewide victory since 1994.

“The campaign is all about holding Dan Patrick accountable for the many failures, the last being the power grid and the water situation,” Collier told The News. “I’m convinced that not only do we have to run against him, we’ve got to beat him. And because we came so close in ’18, I think I’m the guy to do it.”

