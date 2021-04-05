DallasNews.com

After Close 2018 Race, Mike Collier Seeking Rematch Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Gromer Jeffers | The Dallas Morning News

AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Michael Collier wants a rematch against incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

After losing a 2018 race to Patrick by five percentage points, Collier told The Dallas Morning News that he’s again running for lieutenant governor, hoping that he’ll mobilize enough voters to give Democrats its first statewide victory since 1994.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The campaign is all about holding Dan Patrick accountable for the many failures, the last being the power grid and the water situation,” Collier told The News. “I’m convinced that not only do we have to run against him, we’ve got to beat him. And because we came so close in ’18, I think I’m the guy to do it.”

Politics

Politics from around the world.

special election 5 hours ago

23 Candidates in Race to Fill Late Congressman's Seat

Matt Gaetz 6 hours ago

Gaetz Says He Won't Resign Over ‘False' Sex Allegations

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDan PatrickMike Collier
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us