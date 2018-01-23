A North Texas high school now has a chapter of a national program that is not only encouraging women to run for office, but also teaching them the ropes of getting involved.

For many years, Royse City High School student Vilma Ledferd has been interested in politics.

"From an early age, I was always taught that everyone has different viewpoints and everyone is going to have different opinions, but as long as you believe in yourself and you try to help out, then that's all you need," she said.

She attended an event where she learned about IGNITE National, a non-partisan organization dedicated to getting young women more involved in the political process and their communities, and she decided she wanted to start a chapter at her school.

Tense Moments During Dog Pursuit

An Arizona dog in a two-feet deep canal who couldn't climb out was rescued, but wiggled out of his leash leading rescuers to try to catch him as he ran through traffic. After 30 minutes, a good Samaritan was able to corner him. Fortunately, the dog is micro-chipped and will be returned to its owner. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

"I have learned that these girls, they have a great deal of passion and concern," said teacher and chapter sponsor, Dottie Ulrich.

The group of students meets once a month. They hear from elected officials and candidates, and they learn about voter registration. The organization is completely non-partisan, and the students say they are learning more because of that.

"It really benefits learning from different point of views, and feeling empowered in a group of young women who think like you, or may not think like you, but they explain how they feel," Ledferd said.

The growth is happening, before these young women are old enough to vote.

"It has really helped me grow and learn more about the political power that I have," said student Karina Revilla.

Revilla plans to run for something, but isn't sure what office. Ledferd has made up her mind.

Guards Fired After Reporting Inmate in Guard Uniform

A photo that appears to show an inmate at Kentucky's Boyd County Detention Center in a guard's uniform has been confirmed by officials. Officials say the photo shows Brandon Scites standing in a jail cell with clothing worn by guards.

(Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

"I am aiming for president," she said.

ONLINE:Click to learn more about IGNITE National

