Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended

Published at 9:13 PM CDT on Jun 25, 2018 | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File
    In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Republican Senate policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol.

    The congressional intern who yelled an obscenity at President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol last week has been suspended for one week, officials said Monday.

    Caitlin Marriott yelled "Mr. President, F--- you!" as Trump was headed to an immigration meeting on Tuesday.

    Marriott is an intern for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

    Aaron Jacobs, Hassan's communications director, released the following statement Monday: "We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."

    Inside the Tornillo 'Tent City' Housing Migrant Children

    [NATL] Inside the Tornillo 'Tent City' Housing Migrant Children
    Courtesy Health & Human Services


      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices