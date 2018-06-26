Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended

In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Republican Senate policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol.

The congressional intern who yelled an obscenity at President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol last week has been suspended for one week, officials said Monday.

Caitlin Marriott yelled "Mr. President, F--- you!" as Trump was headed to an immigration meeting on Tuesday.

Marriott is an intern for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Aaron Jacobs, Hassan's communications director, released the following statement Monday: "We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."



