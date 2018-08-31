Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum gestures as he speaks to the crowd during a campaign stop Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

A white supremacist group is running telephone robocalls in Florida impersonating Andrew Gillum, a Democrat who is running to be Florida's first black governor.

Florida voters who receive the call, audio of which was obtained by NBC News, hear a man speaking in a minstral dialect who identifies himself as Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee who won his party's primary Tuesday.

Over a soundtrack of drums and jungle noises, the man says, "We Negroes...done made mud huts while white folk waste a bunch of time making their home out of wood an stone." The impersonator says the huts would be useful housing in a hurricane.