Read Excerpts From the State of the Union Address

President Trump delivered his first State of the Union Tuesday night; here are key moments from the speech.

Key Moments from the State of the Union

Here are some excerpts from President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address, released by the White House as prepared for delivery.





Together, we are building a SAFE, STRONG, and PROUD America.

We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work; we want every child to be safe in their home at night, and we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we love.

Just as I promised the American People from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history.

Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the Middle Class and small businesses.

Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses – many of them thousands of dollars per worker.

This is our New American Moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream.



