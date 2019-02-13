'Whistleblower' Seeks Protection After Sounding Alarm Over White House Security Clearances - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Whistleblower' Seeks Protection After Sounding Alarm Over White House Security Clearances

Published 2 hours ago

    Tricia Newbold has filed an EEOC complaint against Carl Kline, alleging he discriminated against her because of her height.

    A White House security specialist is seeking official whistleblower protection from the federal government after raising concerns about “unwarranted security clearances" for administration officials, including Jared Kushner, NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

    The specialist, Tricia Newbold, filed the whistleblower complaint less than two weeks after she was suspended without pay for defying her supervisor, Carl Kline.

    The complaint, which was obtained by NBC News, alleges Newbold raised concerns with Kline about a security clearance for an individual as early as July 2017. The complaint does not identify the person, but sources familiar with the situation told NBC News that it was Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and presidential adviser.

