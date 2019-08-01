Where Texas Candidates Stand in Upcoming Debate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Lone Star Politics

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Where Texas Candidates Stand in Upcoming Debate

By Julie Fine

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Where Texas Candidates Stand in Upcoming Debate
    AP
    Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, left, and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro in the Democratic presidential primary debates held on July 30-31, 2019 in Detroit.

    The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Houston and the criteria to participate is much tougher for candidates.

    To make the cut, candidates must have 130,000 unique donors and score at least 2% of the vote on four Democratic-approved polls.

    While former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) has struggled to gain momentum in his national campaign, he has already qualified for the next debate. He has met both benchmarks, so you will see him on stage in September.

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro isn't there quite yet. While his campaign announced he had met the donor threshold, his poll numbers are not high enough to make it right now.

    Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates, and More
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Castro saw a bump in fundraising after his first debate performance.

    According to the New York Times, only seven of the 20 candidates who participated in this week's debates in Detroit have qualified for the September debates at Texas Southern University. They are O'Rourke, Vice President Joe Biden, senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Corey Booker, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices