Wayfair Employees to Stage Walkout to Protest Sales to Border Camps

This Tuesday, April 17, 2018, photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Wayfair, an online furniture seller, is calling April 25 Way Day, and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

Wayfair employees are planning a walkout to protest the company's decision to sell furniture to a detention camp for migrant children at the Mexican border, according to multiple reports.

An employee, who did not wish to be named, told The Boston Globe that Baptist Children's Family Services, a charity group that works as a government contractor managing some of the camps along the southern border, placed a $200,000 order for mattresses on June 13.

More than 500 employees upset with the Boston-based company's decision said they co-signed a letter last Friday to address their concerns to Wayfair co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine. The letter asked the company to "cease all current and future business" with Baptist Children's Family Services.

"We believe that the current actions of the United States and their contractors at the Southern border do not represent an ethical business partnership Wayfair should be a part of,” the employees said in the letter.

CNBC said the employees have asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

According to The Globe, company executives responded Monday by thanking the employees for bringing the issue to their attention but said as business leaders, they believed in the importance of "respecting diversity of thought within our organization and across our customer base."

Employees are planning a walkout at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wayfair did not return repeated requests for comment Tuesday, according to CNBC.

Two Democratic members of Congress tweeted their support for the Wayfair employees on Tuesday afternoon.

"Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they‘re walking out. This is what solidarity looks like - a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said.

"We must actively #resist any & all efforts by this cruel, incompetent administration to cage children and separate families," added U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. "I proudly stand in solidarity w/ the hardworking individuals at #Wayfair who are walking out in the name of #justice & humanity."