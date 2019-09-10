U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is meeting with actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano for what both say will be a "civil" discussion about a topic on which they fiercely disagree.

Also part of the panel are Fred Guttenberg, the father of a girl killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and Ben Jackson, an advocate who is friends with Jackson and Milano.

According to The Dallas Morning News, "Cruz is a leading voice for expansive Second Amendment rights and last weekend, after a killing spree in West Texas, Milano called his advocacy 'bulls*' -- though that didn't stop him from accepting her proposal for a livestreamed discussion on the contentious issue."