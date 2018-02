The National Rifle Association is facing new pressure from corporate partners, and several have severed ties with the group. We are taking a look at what your elected officials have received in donations from the NRA. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

The Washington Post recently released a report showing how much money the National Rifle Association has donated to current members of Congress.

The Post's report shows 27 current members of Congress have received nearly $500,000 since 1998.

The report includes 26 Republicans and one Democrat.



Are you curious what your Congressional representatives get in donations from the NRA? Click here, and then click on the state of Texas.