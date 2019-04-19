A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian election meddling and President Donald Trump has been released to Congress and the public. (Published Thursday, April 18, 2019)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called on Congress Friday to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump based on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, NBC News reported.

Other Democratic hopefuls have said the report puts the question of impeachment on the table.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told NBC News Friday that there's "evidence that this president deserves to be impeached" but added that he is not in Congress and will leave it those who are to decide whether to pursue proceedings.

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dodged the question of whether Trump should face impeachment on MSNBC's "All in With Chris Hayes" Thursday, while Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., did not rule it out.

Mueller Report: 10 Instances of Possible Obstruction of Justice by Trump