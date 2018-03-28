WH: President Not Discussing Pardons for Flynn, Manafort

The White House says there are no discussions of President Donald Trump pardoning former advisers Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort in the Russia probe.

The New York Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the discussions, that former Trump lawyer John Dowd had spoken with the lawyers of Flynn and Manafort about presidential pardons, raising concerns that the pardons were being offered to influence their pleas and cooperation in the investigation.

Sanders repeatedly pointed to a statement from Trump's current lawyer Ty Cobb.

"He's got a statement on the record saying that there’s no discussion and there’s no consideration of those at this time in the White House," Sanders told reporters, adding, "So there would be no reason for me to have had a conversation with the President about that because that is not being currently discussed at the White House."

Cobb's statement, provided to NBC News, said, "I have only been asked about pardons by the press and have routinely responded on the record that no pardons are under discussion or under consideration at the White House."

Sanders said she did not talk to Trump specifically about the Times report, and again referred to the president's outside counsel.

The press secretary again asserted that there was "no collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia. "We’re very confident in that and look forward to this process wrapping up," she said.