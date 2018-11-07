Voters Approve Frisco ISD School Bond, TRE - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Voters Approve Frisco ISD School Bond, TRE

Bond would fund school construction, TRE would pay for teacher raises, among other expenses

By Ben Russell

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Voters Approve Frisco ISD School Bond, TRE

    Voters in the Frisco Independent School District approved two measures on Election Day that will provide a major influx of cash for what has been consistently the fastest-growing school district in Texas over the past several years. (Published 33 minutes ago)

    Voters in the Frisco Independent School District approved two measures on Election Day that will provide a major influx of cash for what has been consistently the fastest-growing school district in Texas over the past several years.

    Voters approved a $691 million construction bond, as well as a Tax Ratification Election (TRE).

    The bond money will fund major expenses, including four new schools, renovation to existing facilities, additional technology and security measures – including the installation of bullet-resistant glass on interior classroom windows – and it would also pay to resurface playgrounds at 42 schools with a rubber-like material.

    The TRE money would fund raises for, and the hiring of, teachers and professional staff, in addition to several other priorities indicated to the Frisco ISD by the members of a Long-Range Planning Committee that was formed after a previous TRE effort failed.

    6 Takeaways From Election Day

    [NATL] 6 Takeaways From Election Day

    The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans held on to the Senate. But there were other big moments that transpired on Election Day 2018.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices