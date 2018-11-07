Voters Approve Frisco ISD School Bond, TRE

Voters in the Frisco Independent School District approved two measures on Election Day that will provide a major influx of cash for what has been consistently the fastest-growing school district in Texas over the past several years. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Voters in the Frisco Independent School District approved two measures on Election Day that will provide a major influx of cash for what has been consistently the fastest-growing school district in Texas over the past several years.

Voters approved a $691 million construction bond, as well as a Tax Ratification Election (TRE).

The bond money will fund major expenses, including four new schools, renovation to existing facilities, additional technology and security measures – including the installation of bullet-resistant glass on interior classroom windows – and it would also pay to resurface playgrounds at 42 schools with a rubber-like material.

The TRE money would fund raises for, and the hiring of, teachers and professional staff, in addition to several other priorities indicated to the Frisco ISD by the members of a Long-Range Planning Committee that was formed after a previous TRE effort failed.

6 Takeaways From Election Day