Vice President Pence to Visit Dallas Wednesday

Pence will attend a fundraising event in Dallas, before flying to Midland

Published 12 minutes ago

    Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images (File)
    FILE - In this NASA handout image, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center on Oct. 5, 2017, in Chantilly, Va.

    Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas Wednesday to take part in a "Trump Victory" event, the vice president's office says.

    Pence will attend a fundraising event in Dallas, before he goes to Midland, where he will visit the Permian Basin Oil Field and Diamondback Oil Rig.

    While at the rig, Pence will speak to employees about the Trump administration's new United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, the renegotiation of NAFTA, according to the vice president's office.

    After he visits the rig, Pence will attend another fundraising event.

