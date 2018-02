In this file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas Friday night for two speaking engagements Saturday.

Following events Friday afternoon in San Antonio and McAllen, Pence will fly Dallas Friday nigth where he'll spend the evening before two events Saturday.

During the first event, Pence will deliver a keynote on tax cuts.

Later in the day he'll deliver more remakrs at the Dallas County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner before heading back to Washington Saturday night.