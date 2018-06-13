Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Southern Baptist Convention's Annual Meeting in Dallas has drawn opposition from some who say it gives the impression that the evangelical denomination is aligned with the Republican Party.

Pence is scheduled to address the convention on Wednesday.

As a matter of routine procedure, church leaders asked attendees to approve the full schedule for the two-day event. That's when Garrett Kell, a pastor from Virginia, objected -- and asked that they replace Pence's speech with a time for prayer.

"What binds this convention together is the gospel of Jesus Christ," said Kell. "Because of that, this convention ought to be marked by things that we share in common, not things that faithful Christians can disagree with. By associating publicly with any administration, we send a mixed message to our members, suggesting that to be faithful to the gospel, we ought to align with a particular administration. We must do all that we can to preserve the purity of the gospel -- and this invitation works against it."

Southern Baptist Convention Held in Dallas

The crowd at the Southern Baptist Convention heard from Gov. Greg Abbott and many others at the event Tuesday. Panels and speakers will continue with sessions today and Wednesday. (Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018)

Kell also suggested that minority members of the church may feel "hurt and bothered" by Pence's appearance. His remarks were met by applause in the meeting hall.

Grant Ethridge, who chairs the SBC's Committee on Order and Business, asserted that Pence's appearance was not a political statement by the church and that the SBC "aligns itself with no political party."

"The White House reached out to us. In keeping with our SBC history, we've had many government officials address our convention. We have many other government officials who will be addressing the convention today and tomorrow," Ethridge said. "If President Obama's White House had contacted us and I was chairman of this committee, we would have exercised the same judgment and welcomed them to the Southern Baptist Convention. I believe we respect the position regardless of whether or not you supported or voted for the person. Therefore, we strongly urge the messengers to extend a biblical, Christ-like welcome to the vice president of the United States."



Kell's motion was ultimately defeated.

Pence's speech comes with the convention already in the spotlight following the firing of prominent Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson from a Texas seminary over his treatment of women. Patterson had been slated to give the keynote address at the convention, but withdrew.



The SPC, the country's largest evangelical denomination, is also grappling with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.