A House committee will hear testimony Thursday from Department of Veterans Affairs officials over delayed GI Bill payments potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of veterans.

NBC News reported Sunday that IT glitches at VA have caused GI Bill benefit payments covering education and housing to be delayed for months or never be delivered, forcing some veterans to face debt or even homelessness.

NBC News learned on Wednesday that one of the key witnesses called to testify from VA was reassigned by the federal agency to a regional office in Houston.

Robert Worley, executive director of Education Service of the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), based in Washington, D.C., has been appointed to serve as the executive director of the VBA’s Houston Regional Office, according to two sources close to the VA and an email reviewed by NBC News.

Higher-ups at VA decided to reassign Worley due to the delayed GI Bill payments, as well as other issues within his office, sources said.