The Democratic nominee for Texas governor, Lupe Valdez, made three campaign stops in North Texas Saturday.

Valdez, the former Dallas County Sheriff, met with supporters in McKinney, Fort Worth and Weatherford.

Valdez trailed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, by 12 points in a late-June University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.

According to the Valdez campaign's Facebook page, the candidate's next event will be Sunday at the Dallas Blue Wave Rally in Dallas.

