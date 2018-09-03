Lupe Valdez Calls Race "Uphill Battle" During Dallas Rally

For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. But in the world of politics, it signifies that the campaign trail is just starting to heat up. As such, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez opted not to take the holiday off -- and instead, spent Monday stumping in North Texas. (Published 2 hours ago)

For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. But in the world of politics, it signifies that the campaign trail is just starting to heat up.

As such, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez opted not to take the holiday off -- and instead, spent Monday stumping in North Texas.

Valdez started the morning at the AFL-CIO breakfast in Dallas, a pro-union, Democrat-friendly event that attracts national, state, and local leaders.

The former Dallas County Sheriff told the crowd of about 600 she recognizes that she faces an uphill battle between now and November 6, but that "together, we're taking that darn hill."

Meghan McCain Takes Shots at President Trump While Honoring Her Late Father

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, appeared to take shots at President Donald Trump during her eulogy at her father's funeral. (Published Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018)

Most scientific polls show her trailing Abbott by double digits. A recent NBC News / Marist poll gave Abbott a nearly 20 point lead.

Valdez says she's not focusing on poll numbers and is more concerned about the needs of everyday Texans.

"We continue to aggressively go out there and make sure that people hear our message," said Valdez. "When people hear our message, they vote -- because they know that we care about the everyday Texan and the things that are important to them. I think our current governor is out of touch with the everyday Texan."

Video Medical Examiner Identifies Man Shot by Arlington Officer

Abbott, meanwhile, was slated to stump with U.S. Senator and fellow Republican Ted Cruz Monday at an event in Collin County.

He continues to out raise Valdez by wide margins.

NBC 5 has a crew at the Abbott / Cruz event. We will update this article later on both candidates' visits.