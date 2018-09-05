'Unprecedented' Effort Underway to Keep Collin County Conservative

An 'unprecedented' effort is underway by Collin County Republicans to keep the County conservative, Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

When it comes to politics, Collin County is known for its deep red reputation.

The Republican Party usually sweeps the ballot with little effort.

But this year is different.

Collin County Republican Party Director Neal Katz says an unprecedented effort is underway to keep the County conservative.

“I think it is a tremendous amount of energy. You know people in Collin County are used to the Republican Party basically phoning it in,” Katz said.

But with the field of democratic challengers stacked up, this year Republicans are going all out.

From yard signs, to block walks before Labor Day – something Katz says is unheard of – to relocating to a south Plano strip mall.

“This is ground zero because the place is where the Democrats trying to make their gains is the southern part of the county,” Katz said.

The unprecedented effort, Katz says, is the result of several factors.

More Democrats are running for office in Collin County than have in 30 years.

Then there's the County's explosive population growth with many moving here for jobs from blue states like California.

That could help drive more Democrats to the polls.

But Barb Walters with the Collin County Democratic Party believes so could Ted Cruz challenger Beto O'Rourke.

“We spent years building up the party and we're continuing to grow and continue to do the things that we've always done,” Walters said.

Regardless of who pulls out a win in November, there is new optimism that Collin County could be close to turning blue.

A potential shift Republicans won't let happen without a fight.

Officer Tased 11-Year-Old for Stealing Food, Baby Clothes