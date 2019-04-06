Union Station in downtown Dallas was renamed Saturday after U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), who has served in the House of Representatives since 1993.

History was made Saturday in honor of a legendary lawmaker and daughter of Dallas.

Union Station was renamed Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station.

The legendary congresswoman, elected in November 1992, was surrounded by national, state and local leaders for the ceremony.

Before the dedication, Rep. Johnson (D-Dallas) was saluted with speeches from U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD 5th District), Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano and DART President Gary Thomas.

"I guess my whole life started to come to my mind. I was really did not feel the sense of it until now," Johnson said.

Johnson has been a champion for transportation in Dallas, making the honor especially meaningful.

She was the first woman and first African American to represent Dallas in Congress, when she was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992.

The 83-year-old is currently the chair of the U.S House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.