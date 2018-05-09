This morning-some of your favorite websites are expected to "go red."

Website such as like Reddit, Etsy and Consumer Reports are taking part in an online protest, calling on the U.S. Senate to block the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality.

U.S. Senate Democrats are expected to present their petition to undo the FCC's ruling on Wednesday.

Net Neutrality is the idea that all information on the internet should be treated equally; no matter who your internet provider is, you get the same access to the internet as everyone else.

Critics call this is the government's "micromanaging of the internet."

Senate Democrats and some consumer advocacy groups argue that ending net neutrality would lead to high prices and slower internet speeds for consumers.

"We fully support the Senate's effort to get rid of the repeal of FCC's repeal Net Neutrality rules," said Johnathon Schwantes, Senior Policy Council for Consumers Union. "If you look at the cable packages, they're expensive and they add a lot of fees. If you want more, you pay for it...I think a lot of that's going to come to your internet services now. Whether it's additional fees or whether it's a new package that you need to pay more to stream video from Netflix or Amazon, that all could be coming without Net Neutrality rules in place saying they can't do that sort of thing."

Groups like Consumers Union also said the internet service providers could block certain websites altogether.

Big telecom companies have said net neutrality rules could undermine investment in broadband and introduce uncertainty about what are acceptable business practices. Net-neutrality advocates say the FCC decision harms innovation and make it harder for the government to crack down on internet providers who act against consumer interests.



The FCC's new rules are not expected to go into effect until later this spring.



Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer plans to file a discharge petition signed by 30 senators Wednesday. The petition needs a simple majority to pass the Congressional Review Act resolution, which would block the FCC's ruling.

From there, it would need the majority of the House.