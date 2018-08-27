U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was back in North Texas on Monday. He was at Lava Cantina in The Colony.

Cruz spoke to the crowd for about an hour and after, took questions from reporters. He was asked about recent poll numbers. A NBC News/Marist poll shows him four points ahead of U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso).

“I feel very good where we are. I feel very confident where we are. There have been a lot of polls that have come out. Some of the numbers have been highly questionable. But at the end of the day it is clear we have a race we have a competitive race here. We are taking it very, very seriously,” said Cruz.

Both candidates have spent a lot of time on the road this month. Cruz has been in North Texas several times during the past few weeks, and he has campaigned throughout the state while the senate is not in session.

O’Rourke is in the last week of a 34 day-swing through Texas while the house is in recess.

Cruz also spoke about U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Monday, who died Saturday.

“I have said many times I think John McCain is an American hero. He fought and risked his life for this country. He served five and a half years in a POW camp in Vietnam, in a hell hole. It is one of the great privileges of my life that I have been able to serve alongside John McCain, and I consider him a friend,” he added.