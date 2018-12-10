Jeb Hensarling will give his farewell to Congress on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX 5th District), who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003, will give the final scheduled speech of his Congressional career on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday.

Hensarling, 61, who currently chairs the powerful House Financial Services Committee, announced in October 2017 he was not seeking re-election, so that he could spend more time with his family.

In his speech Tuesday, he is expected to thank the people of the 5th District, which includes parts of Dallas, Mesquite and areas to the east, for the honor of representing them, and discuss the principles that guided him during his eight terms in Congress.

During his time in Washington, Hensarling previously chaired the House Republican Conference from 2011-2013, a position he vacated in order to lead the Financial Services Committee.

Rep. Hensarling Discusses Decision to Retire

Congressman Jeb Hensarling is discusses his decision to retire at the end of this term after serving in Congress for 15 years. (Published Friday, Nov. 3, 2017)

Hensarling's farewell speech will take place during the special order period, which commences after the final House vote of the day, currently estimated to begin at 5 p.m. CT.

His final term ends Jan. 3. In the race to replace Hensarling in Dist. 5, Republican Lance Gooden defeated Democratic challenger Dan Wood in the November mid-term election.

Hensarling's speech can be watched online at houselive.gov and on C-SPAN.