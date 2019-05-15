US Military to Build 6 Tent Cities Near Border for Migrants

The federal government proposed six tent cities to house 7,500 migrants along the border. NBC 7’s Allison Ash has more. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

The U.S. military is going to provide and build tents to house 7,500 migrants at six locations near the border, NBC News reported.

A Defense Department spokesperson confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security made the request and a Defense official said Acting Secretary Patrick Shanahan is expected to sign the request.

The tents will probably not be on military bases, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not the military, will be responsible for migrant detention and custodial support.