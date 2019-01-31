Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, Sept. 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Twitter disclosed on Thursday that it had identified and shut down disinformation and government-backed trolling operations from thousands of accounts from five different countries, including Russia, Iran and Venezuela, NBC News reported.

Twitter said the Russian operation mirrored the tactics of the 2016 campaign by the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-backed organization whose employees were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for attempting to interfere in the U.S. election to favor President Donald Trump.

Also Thursday, Facebook announced it removed 783 pages, groups and accounts with ties to Iran as part of the company's continued effort to rid misinformation from its services, CNBC reported.