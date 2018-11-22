The Twitter Inc. logo is seen behind an Apple Inc. iPhone 6s displaying the company's mobile application in this arranged photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Twitter Inc. is changing its timeline to display popular tweets first, instead of the latest posts, a long-anticipated step thats likely to anger its most passionate users. Twitter is scheduled to report quarterly earnings results following the close of U.S. financial markets on February 10. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Far-right activist Laura Loomer became the latest conservative figure to be kicked off Twitter when her account was shut down Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Loomer said she was told by the platform that her account violated its rules against hateful conduct after she sent a tweet criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her Muslim faith.

"I've been silenced in America," Loomer said in a video posted to YouTube in response to the Twitter ban. She had more than 260,000 followers on the social-media platform before her suspension. She also denied violating Twitter's rules.

In the tweet in question, Loomer called Omar "anti Jewish" and said she is a member of a religion in which "homosexuals are oppressed" and "women are abused" and "forced to wear the hijab." Omar is the first Somali refugee and among two of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress.

