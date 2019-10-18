Trump Taps Energy Department's No. 2 to Take Over for Perry

Dan Brouillette, U.S. deputy secretary of energy, listens during the 2019 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Friday tapped Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to succeed Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who is expected to leave the agency's top post at the end of the year, NBC News reported.

Brouillette — whose broad experience in Washington's backrooms includes stints as a top lobbyist for the Ford Motor Company, the chief of staff for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and senior Energy Department roles in multiple administrations — is a "total professional," Trump said in nominating him.

Perry said he is leaving the Cabinet because he wants to return to Texas.