Trump Announces Plan for New Steel and Aluminum Tariffs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

    Trump Announces Plan for New Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

    World markets respond to President Donald Trump's plans to impose heavy, punishing, penalties on foreign steel and aluminum; raising fears of a global trade war. Trump plans to put a 25 percent tariff on steel imports, as well as a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. (Published Friday, Mar 2, 2018) World markets respond to President Donald Trump's plans to impose heavy, punishing, penalties on foreign steel and aluminum; raising fears of a global... See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices