Trump Announces Plan for New Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

World markets respond to President Donald Trump's plans to impose heavy, punishing, penalties on foreign steel and aluminum; raising fears of a global trade war. Trump plans to put a 25 percent tariff on steel imports, as well as a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. (Published Friday, Mar 2, 2018)

