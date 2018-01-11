Trump Says His Trip to London Is Canceled

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, for a trip to Quantico, Va., to attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not travel to London because he disagrees with the Obama administration's sale of the previous U.S. Embassy in that city for "peanuts."

There have been calls in the U.K. for the government to call off the planned trip after Trump shared anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant videos on Twitter that were posted by a senior member of a far-right group, NBC News reported.

Trump also famously attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of a terror attack in that city in 2017 on the London Bridge.

"Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts,' only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!" Trump wrote late Thursday.

However, the State Department announced the embassy relocation in 2008, under President George W. Bush.