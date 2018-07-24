Trump Recorded Discussing Paying for Playboy Model's Story - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Recorded Discussing Paying for Playboy Model's Story

    Michael Cohen’s attorney says a recorded conversation in 2016 shows Donald Trump mentioning "cash" in relation to a possible payment to a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long affair with Trump, NBC News reported.

    Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night. The audio, which is difficult to hear at times, comes after The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the tape.

    The recording appears to show Cohen discuss "how to set the whole thing up with funding" and at one point Trump appears to ask "what financing?" and seems to ask, "Pay with cash?"

    Cohen appears to then say "No, no, no, no, no, no, I got.." before Trump is heard saying, or asking, "Check" and then the recording abruptly ends.

    Ryan Says Trump Was 'Trolling People' on Clearance Threat

    [NATL] Paul Ryan Says Trump Was 'Trolling People' With Security Clearance Threats

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said that President Donald Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of former Obama officials was him "trolling people." He also said there was no chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin being offered the opportunity to address a joint session of Congress.

    (Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018)
