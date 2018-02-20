Trump Pushes Insurance That Doesn't Cover Pre-Existing Conditions - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Pushes Insurance That Doesn't Cover Pre-Existing Conditions

The administration predicts 100,000 to 200,000 individuals are likely to purchase short-term insurance coverage

Published 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1110829
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Pushes Insurance That Doesn't Cover Pre-Existing Conditions
    Getty Images, File
    This April 2009 file photo shows a doctor with his patient in Pompano Beach, Florida.

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is moving to expand the use of low-budget temporary insurance, which could offer customers a cut-rate alternative to plans on the Affordable Care Act's exchange, but undermine more comprehensive insurance for others, NBC News reported. 

    The proposed rule, which stems from an executive order by President Donald Trump, would allow people to buy short-term plans for up to a year instead of just the three months previously allowed. Unlike the ACA's plans, they are not required to cover pre-existing conditions, cover specific treatments, or provide unlimited benefits.

    The plans are normally supposed to cover a brief lapse in coverage, but the order makes it easier to rely on them as primary insurance. Health experts say they're likely to be cheaper, but they could raise premiums for patients who need comprehensive plans through Obamacare by siphoning away young and healthy customers into a separate market.

    The administration predicts 100,000 to 200,000 individuals are likely to purchase short-term insurance coverage.

    Parkland Shooting Survivor Calls 'BS' on Politicians' Gun Stance

    [NATL] Parkland Shooting Survivor Calls 'BS' on Politicians' Gun Stance

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High senior Emma Gonzalez had a message for president Donald Trump and for other politicians on their failure to enact sensible gun laws: "BS." Gonzalez was one of several survivors to speak at a rally held outside the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to speak out against the gun lobby.

    (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices