Trump Praises Fort Worth Mayor, How It Could Help City

Fort Worth is in the national spotlight as President Donald Trump calls Mayor Betsy Price a "fantastic friend." This week, the president singled out Price, thanking her for attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors and thanking her for her long friendship.

"I was proud the president recognized Fort Worth during his remarks. With a potential $1.8 trillion infrastructure package on the table, it's good to be noticed, and we are ready to get to work," Price said in a statement.

Some in the city would like to see federal money go to solving an aging sewer and drainage system.

Donna Irwin owns Final Touch Salon in the Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth.

"We can use the money in this area to fix the infrastructure," Irwin said. "The streets flood when it rains really hard."

Irwin said the water comes up to their curb on Hulen Street, but the problem gets even worse further down the street.

"It's a valley down there near Central Market. It really floods. Cars can't get through there. They drown out the cars," Irwin said. "Water would be up to the window of a small sports car."

"The cars just come flying through here and pushes the water up. It's crazy," stylist Tara Wiggins added.

Wiggins said students at nearby Arlington Heights High School must wade through the water.

"It's even hard for the students that are on their lunch break," Wiggins said.

The idea that Fort Worth is on the president's radar is a comforting fact for Wiggins.

"He's actually looking at Fort Worth. He actually knows Fort Worth. It's not just another town in a state that he's over," Wiggins said.