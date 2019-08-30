FILE - Madeleine Westerhout watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 2, 2018.

President Donald Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned from her job abruptly, a White House official and another person familiar with the situation told NBC News late Thursday.

One of the sources said that Westerhout left the job because she shared personal information about the president’s family and Oval Office operations at an off-the-record dinner with reporters earlier this month near Bedminster, New Jersey, where a Trump-owned golf club that the president often visits in summer months is located. News of Westerhout’s departure was first reported by The New York Times.

Westerhout, whose proximity to Trump made her a de facto White House gatekeeper, has been a fixture since the Trump transition in 2016.

One source described her exit as "abrupt," NBC News reported.