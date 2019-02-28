Analysis: Trump Lost Big at North Korea Nuclear Summit, But It Could've Been Worse - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Analysis: Trump Lost Big at North Korea Nuclear Summit, But It Could've Been Worse

A Korea expert said "Trump made the right decision to push for more than minimal steps and take no deal over a bad deal"

Published 2 hours ago

    President Donald Trump cut his losses at his second summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un on Thursday, leaving the negotiating table with nothing more than he arrived with, NBC News reported.

    What Trump may have sacrificed in prestige and effort is dwarfed by what he and the country might have lost if he made the concessions that Kim was seeking in order to strike a deal.

    Trump said the sticking points were that North Korea wanted all U.S. sanctions lifted, too high an asking price for denuclearizing "a large portion of the areas that we wanted."

    The summit was "an outright failure," tweeted Victor Cha, the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. But "Trump made the right decision to push for more than minimal steps and take no deal over a bad deal."

