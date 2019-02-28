President Donald Trump said U.S. sanctions were sticking point in failed talks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. After an abrupt end to the summit with Kim, President Trump said: 'Sometimes you have to walk.' (Published 6 hours ago)

President Donald Trump cut his losses at his second summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un on Thursday, leaving the negotiating table with nothing more than he arrived with, NBC News reported.

What Trump may have sacrificed in prestige and effort is dwarfed by what he and the country might have lost if he made the concessions that Kim was seeking in order to strike a deal.

Trump said the sticking points were that North Korea wanted all U.S. sanctions lifted, too high an asking price for denuclearizing "a large portion of the areas that we wanted."

The summit was "an outright failure," tweeted Victor Cha, the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. But "Trump made the right decision to push for more than minimal steps and take no deal over a bad deal."

Trump Gushes Over 'Special Relationship' With N. Korea