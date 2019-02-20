Trump Says It's Up to Attorney General to Release Mueller Report - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Says It's Up to Attorney General to Release Mueller Report

William Barr previously told senators that the material eventually made public might be an attorney general report on Mueller's conclusions

    President Donald Trump says it will be up to Attorney General William Barr on when and what to release from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

    President Donald Trump said Wednesday it will be up to newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr to release special counsel Robert Muller's report on the Russia investigation, NBC News reported.

    "That'll be totally up to the new attorney general," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if the report should be released while the president is in Vietnam next week. "He's a tremendous man, a tremendous person who really respects this country and respects the Justice Department," Trump said of Barr. 

    Trump is going to Vietnam for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    NBC News previously reported that Mueller is nearing the end of his sprawling investigation into Russian election interference and possible links between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government, which began more than two years ago.

