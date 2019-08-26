Trump Says His Miami Resort Would Be 'Great Location' for Next Year's G-7 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Trump Says His Miami Resort Would Be 'Great Location' for Next Year's G-7

"We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it," the president said of the Trump National Doral resort

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Says His Miami Resort Would Be 'Great Location' for Next Year's G-7
    Angel Valentin for the Washington Post
    This June 24, 2017, file photo, shows a view of the clubhouse at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Shop in Doral, Florida. President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year's G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami

    President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year's G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami, NBC News reported.  

    "We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job," he said in France on the sideline of this year's gathering.

    Miami is a "great location" for next year's summit, he said at a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that it would be held next to the city's international airport.

    When asked if it would be held at the Trump National Doral Miami, an 800-acre golf resort located less than five miles from the airport, the president said it was a strong contender.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices