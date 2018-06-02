Trump May Not Testify in Russia Probe: Sources

President Trump may not testify in the Russia investigation according to sources close to his attorneys. The New York Times reports President Trump's lawyers do not want him to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, the House Committee has agreed to release the Democrats' counter-version of the GOP's FBI memo, but Trump has final say on whether this second memo goes public. (Published Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018)

