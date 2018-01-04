President Donald Trump, for whom the White House is both a home and the office, telecommuted to the White House press room to talk up the economy under his administration on Jan. 4, 2018. (Published 25 minutes ago)

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room on Thursday, but though he was apparently just a short distance away, his face loomed over the front of the room on two video screens.

The maneuver allowed him to avoid questions from reporters a day after excerpts from Michael Wolff’s scathing account of Trump’s first year in office were widely reported. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was left to field questions about the frequently embarrassing narrative and to denounce the book, "Fire and Fury," as full of lies and tabloid gossip.

The president, who offered a statement about his tax cut bill and the bonuses companies are giving employees as a result, was reported to have been working nearby in the Oval Office at the time.



Among the most explosive comments from Wolff's book was criticism from Steve Bannon, a former top Trump administration official, that Don Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians at Trump Tower in June 2016 was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Trump in turn insulted Bannon and said he had "lost his mind." The president's lawyers are trying to stop publication of the book, which is set for Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that some retailers would start selling the book on Friday.

Trump has already been under criticism for skipping an end-of-the-year press conference. He gave only one on his own in his first year in office, as USA Today noted last month.

Thursday's video appearance quickly earned a comparison to Big Brother and other comments on Twitter.