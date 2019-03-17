Trump Urges 'Bring Back' Jeanine Pirro After Host Pulled Off Air for Anti-Muslim Comments - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Urges 'Bring Back' Jeanine Pirro After Host Pulled Off Air for Anti-Muslim Comments

The Fox News host suggested last week that Rep. Ilhan Omar's religion was antithetical to the Constitution

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Urges 'Bring Back' Jeanine Pirro After Host Pulled Off Air for Anti-Muslim Comments
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
    File photo of Jeanine Pirro.

    President Donald Trump called on Fox News to keep host Jeanine Pirro on the air after she didn't appear for her regularly scheduled Saturday night program following her anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a week ago, NBC News reports.

    "Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro," Trump tweeted. "The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well."

    Pirro suggested last week that Omar's religion was antithetical to the Constitution.

    "Think about it: Omar wears a hijab," Pirro said. "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?"

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices