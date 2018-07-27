President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a highly anticipated and much scrutinized face-to-face on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he has invited President Donald Trump to Moscow for a second face-to-face meeting, NBC News reported.

During an economic summit in South Africa, Putin also said he was “ready to come to Washington.”

“We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has, by the way, such an invitation, I told him about it,” Putin said.

Putin said that during the pair’s last meeting in Helsinki, Finland, the leaders discussed things that “concern very many countries around the world and, including, all of Europe.”

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said earlier this week that a D.C.-based meeting between Trump and Putin would be put off until 2019 because of special counsel Robert Mueller’s "witch hunt."

