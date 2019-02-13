Trump Installs State-of-the-Art Golf Simulator in White House - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Installs State-of-the-Art Golf Simulator in White House

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump waves during a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.

    President Donald Trump has had a room-sized golf simulator installed in the White House, several sources confirmed to NBC News. It cost $50,000, according to the Washington Post, which cited two people who told the paper about the system.

    The installation of state-of-the-art simulator — which allows the president to play virtual rounds of golf — was first reported by the Post.

    A White official said Trump "replaced the old system that was there. He paid for the new one, including installation, personally. He has not used it since it’s been installed.”

