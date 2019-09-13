Trump: I Look Orange, But So Do You Because of Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump: I Look Orange, But So Do You Because of Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs

Trump's comments came at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

    On a night that featured the Democratic debate, President Donald Trump said he's being cast in a harsh light.

    Trump's complaint wasn't about the candidates vying for the nomination and the chance to make the 45th president a one-termer, but was rather was directed at light bulbs, NBC News reported. 

    "People said what's with the light bulb? I said here’s the story, and I looked at it: The bulb that we're being forced to use — No. 1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange," Trump said during a speech at a House Republican retreat dinner. 

    The audience at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner laughed at the comment.

