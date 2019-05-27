Trump's Huawei Ban Could Cut Off Rural Americans' Cell Service

A member of Huawei's reception staff walks in front of a large screen displaying the logo in the foyer of a building used for high profile customer visits and displays at the company's Bantian campus on April 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, China.

The Trump administration's ban on goods produced by a Chinese tech giant would seem to have little to do with rural America. x, which produces inexpensive wireless communications equipment, NBC News reported.

These small telecom companies now face billions of dollars in costs or the end of their businesses entirely after the Trump administration effectively banned the Chinese company last week over spying accusations.

It is a prospect that could leave vast swaths of rural America with no cell service.

In response, a bipartisan group of senators proposed legislation that would create a pool of $700 million to help local carriers replace their technology.

Carson Won't Say If He'd Let Grandmother Live in Public Housing