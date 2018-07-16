Trump 'Getting Played' by Putin: Shock and Fury Among Texans on Both Sides as President Defends Russia - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump 'Getting Played' by Putin: Shock and Fury Among Texans on Both Sides as President Defends Russia

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Finland

By Todd J. Gilman - The Dallas Morning News

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

    What to Know

    • President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a summit in Helsinki, Finland Monday.

    • Texas lawmakers from both parties expressed dismay at Trump's comments during a joint press conference with Putin.

    • Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said "I don't think we should be taking a former KGB colonel's word for what their intelligence apparatus is doing."

    Texas lawmakers in both parties expressed shock and dismay at President Donald Trump's eagerness to brush aside allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections and other misdeeds at his summit Monday with Vladimir Putin.

    Amid the outcry, few Republicans from Texas were rallying to Trump's defense.

    "I don't think we should be taking a former KGB colonel's word for what their intelligence apparatus is doing or not doing. I believe our intelligence community," Sen. John Cornyn told CNN after Trump -- sharing a stage with the Russian strongman -- asserted that he's not sure whether to believe American spy agencies or Russia regarding allegations of cyber attacks aimed at tilting the 2016 presidential election in his direction.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

