Trump Could Submit Answers to Mueller's Russia Questions This Week: Source - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Trump Could Submit Answers to Mueller's Russia Questions This Week: Source

By Prosecutors would not typically be satisfied with written answers in an investigation and but Mueller may want to avoid a legal battle

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Could Submit Answers to Mueller's Russia Questions This Week: Source
    Alex Wong/Getty Images, File
    This June 21, 2017, file photo shows special counsel Robert Mueller leave after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

    President Donald Trump's legal team is closing in on submitting written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller's questions on Russian interference in the 2016 election, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News Tuesday.

    The answers, which dont' touch on obstruction of justice, could be submitted as early as this week, the source said. Trump has met with the team at least once this week, according to a person familiar with the meetings.

    Prosecutors would not typically be satisfied with written answers in an investigation, but Mueller may want to avoid a legal battle.

    "I imagine that the Mueller team is still going to want to sit down with the president," former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg said on MSNBC.

    Justice Shakeup: What's Next for the Mueller Investigation?

    [NATL] Justice Shakeup: What's Next for the Mueller Investigation?

    Matthew Whitaker was a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Now he's in charge of overseeing it, appointed acting Attorney General after Jeff Sessions resigned at the president's request.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices